Lin Chi-ling announced her marriage to Japanese pop star Akira on Instagram. Photo: Alamy
Celebrity wedding: Taiwanese model Lin Chi-ling, J-pop dancer Akira announce marriage in social media posts
- Actress and model Lin and pop star Akira fell in love seven years after working together on a stage version of Red Cliff
- Before that, Lin, who is well-known in China and Japan, received a lot of attention for being over 40 and single
Topic | Fame and celebrity
