Constance Wu as Rachel and Henry Golding as Nick in Crazy Rich Asians, which Starlight Culture Entertainment bankrolled. Its chief executive, Peter Luo, says film needs to be more diverse. Photo: Sanja Bucko, Warner Bros. Pictures
Why the next Hollywood mogul will be Chinese – he’s there already: meet Starlight’s Peter Luo
- Starlight Culture Entertainment has flown under the radar despite bankrolling Crazy Rich Asians. But with 10 leading directors signed to deals, that will change
- Its boss, Peter Luo, is on a mission to transform Hollywood, and he understands what audiences in China and North America want to see
Topic | American films
Constance Wu as Rachel and Henry Golding as Nick in Crazy Rich Asians, which Starlight Culture Entertainment bankrolled. Its chief executive, Peter Luo, says film needs to be more diverse. Photo: Sanja Bucko, Warner Bros. Pictures
Tiffany Chu plays a karaoke hostess in Ms. Purple, directed by Justin Chon. Chon talks about Koreatown and the future of Asian-American cinema.
Twilight graduate Justin Chon on his film set in LA’s Koreatown, hostess work, and Asian-American cinema after Crazy Rich Asians
- Chon’s Ms. Purple, about a Korean hostess who craves dignity, shines light on a generation left behind and has a refined beauty that echoes In the Mood for Love
- Korean-American, whose directorial debut Gook premiered at Sundance festival, hopes for day when he can make a film without it being labelled Asian-American
Topic | American films
Tiffany Chu plays a karaoke hostess in Ms. Purple, directed by Justin Chon. Chon talks about Koreatown and the future of Asian-American cinema.