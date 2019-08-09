Taiwanese documentary director Fu Yue (left), with producer Hong Ting Yi, delivers her Golden Horse Awards acceptance speech last year, in which she voiced support for an independent Taiwan. The speech is the ostensible reason for China’s decision to boycott the awards. Hong Kong film producers will join the boycott. Photo: AP
Hong Kong film industry put on spot by China’s boycott of ‘Chinese Oscars’ in Taiwan
- Having apparently been warned of a political and commercial backlash if they enter films for Golden Horse Awards, Hong Kong production companies join boycott
- Decision means crime dramas featuring a roster of top Hong Kong stars, and Yonfan animation competing for Venice Golden Lion, will miss out on ‘Chinese Oscars’
Topic | Chinese language cinema
Taiwanese documentary director Fu Yue (left), with producer Hong Ting Yi, delivers her Golden Horse Awards acceptance speech last year, in which she voiced support for an independent Taiwan. The speech is the ostensible reason for China’s decision to boycott the awards. Hong Kong film producers will join the boycott. Photo: AP
Leading Chinese film director Zhang Yimou shows his best director prize at the 2018 Golden Horse Awards in Taipei. China has announced a boycott of the awards, considered the Chinese Oscars, as it seeks to raise political pressure on self-governing Taiwan, which it sees as a renegade province. Photo: AP
Amid China boycott of Taiwan film festival, five other times it used culture as a political tool
- Arts are meant to serve politics under Communist Party doctrine, and China has employed them as a weapon before when nationalist hackles have been raised
- K-pop singer Chou Tzu-yu, Taiwanese actor Leon Dai, Hong Kong’s Denise Ho, Anthony Wong and Chapman To have been hit by Chinese bans inspired by politics
Topic | Chinese language cinema
Leading Chinese film director Zhang Yimou shows his best director prize at the 2018 Golden Horse Awards in Taipei. China has announced a boycott of the awards, considered the Chinese Oscars, as it seeks to raise political pressure on self-governing Taiwan, which it sees as a renegade province. Photo: AP