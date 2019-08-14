Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Lay Zhang Yixing, a Chinese member of K-pop group Exo and a Calvin Klein model, has warned the US clothing company to respect Beijing’s “one China” policy.
Entertainment

Lay Zhang Yixing, Chinese K-pop star, warns Calvin Klein to respect ‘one China’ policy

  • American clothing company has apologised for listing Hong Kong and Taiwan as separate from mainland China on its website
  • Zhang’s China representative said star of K-pop group Exo would stop modelling for Calvin Klein if it didn’t correct mistake, say sorry and prevent a recurrence
Topic |   K-pop, Mandopop and other Asian pop
Korea Times

Korea Times  

Updated: 12:16pm, 14 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

Lay Zhang Yixing, a Chinese member of K-pop group Exo and a Calvin Klein model, has warned the US clothing company to respect Beijing’s “one China” policy.
READ FULL ARTICLE
A man and a child sit in front of a Versace advertisement in Shanghai in February 2008. Photo: AP
Society

China’s online army shows foreign brands who’s in charge

  • Companies from Versace to Calvin Klein have been forced to apologise after being slammed by Chinese internet users for identifying Hong Kong as a country
  • Chinese buyers account for at least a third of current luxury sales and two-thirds of the industry’s growth
Topic |   Luxury in China
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Updated: 6:52am, 14 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

A man and a child sit in front of a Versace advertisement in Shanghai in February 2008. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.