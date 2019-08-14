Lay Zhang Yixing, a Chinese member of K-pop group Exo and a Calvin Klein model, has warned the US clothing company to respect Beijing’s “one China” policy.
Lay Zhang Yixing, Chinese K-pop star, warns Calvin Klein to respect ‘one China’ policy
- American clothing company has apologised for listing Hong Kong and Taiwan as separate from mainland China on its website
- Zhang’s China representative said star of K-pop group Exo would stop modelling for Calvin Klein if it didn’t correct mistake, say sorry and prevent a recurrence
Topic | K-pop, Mandopop and other Asian pop
Lay Zhang Yixing, a Chinese member of K-pop group Exo and a Calvin Klein model, has warned the US clothing company to respect Beijing’s “one China” policy.
A man and a child sit in front of a Versace advertisement in Shanghai in February 2008. Photo: AP
China’s online army shows foreign brands who’s in charge
- Companies from Versace to Calvin Klein have been forced to apologise after being slammed by Chinese internet users for identifying Hong Kong as a country
- Chinese buyers account for at least a third of current luxury sales and two-thirds of the industry’s growth
Topic | Luxury in China
A man and a child sit in front of a Versace advertisement in Shanghai in February 2008. Photo: AP