Crystal Liu Yifei plays the title role in Disney’s Mulan, opening in cinemas in March. Fans and critics called for a boycott of the film over her social media post this week supporting Hong Kong police, who are accused of using excessive force against anti-government protesters. Photo: Disney
Disney’s Mulan faces boycott calls after star Crystal Liu Yifei backs police in Hong Kong, accused of excessive force against protesters
- Chinese-American actress shares a post by Communist Party newspaper in support of Hong Kong police which includes comment ‘What a shame for Hong Kong’
- #BoycottMulan trends on social media amid international backlash over Liu’s Weibo post, with critics noting irony of her portraying a figure fighting oppression
Hong Kong actor and singer Jackie Chan poses for the media to promote his “I AM ME” album in Taiwan in June. Photo: AP
Jackie Chan’s comments on Hong Kong protests spark social media anger as martial arts star calls for peace
- Hong Kong martial arts icon tells Chinese state media recent events in his home city are ‘sad and depressing’
- ‘Safety, stability, and peace are just like fresh air, you never know how precious it is until you lose it’
