Crystal Liu Yifei plays the title role in Disney’s Mulan, opening in cinemas in March. Fans and critics called for a boycott of the film over her social media post this week supporting Hong Kong police, who are accused of using excessive force against anti-government protesters. Photo: Disney
Entertainment

Disney’s Mulan faces boycott calls after star Crystal Liu Yifei backs police in Hong Kong, accused of excessive force against protesters

  • Chinese-American actress shares a post by Communist Party newspaper in support of Hong Kong police which includes comment ‘What a shame for Hong Kong’
  • #BoycottMulan trends on social media amid international backlash over Liu’s Weibo post, with critics noting irony of her portraying a figure fighting oppression
Topic |   Disney
SCMP Reporter

SCMP Reporter  

Updated: 2:46pm, 16 Aug, 2019

Crystal Liu Yifei plays the title role in Disney's Mulan, opening in cinemas in March. Fans and critics called for a boycott of the film over her social media post this week supporting Hong Kong police, who are accused of using excessive force against anti-government protesters. Photo: Disney
Hong Kong actor and singer Jackie Chan poses for the media to promote his “I AM ME” album in Taiwan in June. Photo: AP
Kung Fu

Jackie Chan’s comments on Hong Kong protests spark social media anger as martial arts star calls for peace

  • Hong Kong martial arts icon tells Chinese state media recent events in his home city are ‘sad and depressing’
  • ‘Safety, stability, and peace are just like fresh air, you never know how precious it is until you lose it’
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Nick Atkin

Nick Atkin  

Updated: 10:54am, 16 Aug, 2019

Hong Kong actor and singer Jackie Chan poses for the media to promote his “I AM ME” album in Taiwan in June. Photo: AP
