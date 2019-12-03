South Korean actor Cha In-ha, who was found dead on Tuesday. He was 27. His death is the third to rock the country’s entertainment industry in the past two months.
Korean actor Cha In-ha, 27, found dead – the third death, after those of singers Goo Hara and Sulli, to rock Korean entertainment industry in space of two months
- Young actor, who only made his screen debut two years ago, appeared in recent TV drama Love With Flaws
- In his final post to Instagram on Monday, he captioned a photo ‘Everyone, watch out’
K-pop star Goo Hara was found dead in her home on November 24. She had been subjected to vicious attacks online about her relationships with men, local media said. Photo: Handout
K-pop deaths renew focus on cyber bullying of young stars and lack of punishment
- The deaths of K-pop stars Goo Hara and Sulli, both subjects of vicious online attacks, have brought cyber bullying in South Korea into sharp focus
- Member of parliament Park Sun-sook wants it possible for anyone to ask web portals to take down malicious or blatantly false comments
