South Korean actor-singer Cha In-ha in an undated picture provided by his agency Fantasio. The 27-year-old was found dead at home on Tuesday, and police say the cause of his death is still unknown. Photo Yonhap/Reuters
Cause of Korean actor-singer Cha In-ha’s death still not known, say police, as entertainment industry reels from a third death after Sulli, Goo Hara suspected suicides
- Fans of 27-year-old, who put out two K-pop albums with five-piece Surprise U and appears in new K-drama Love With Flaws, express their shock and condolences
- Cha In-ha’s agency says a private funeral will be held, after appealing against the spread of rumour or speculation about his death
