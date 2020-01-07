Lisa from K-pop girl group Blackpink, outside the Bangkok cafe that tried to sell her used cutlery and even a toilet seat.
After trying to sell toilet seat used by Blackpink’s Lisa, Thai cafe is closed amid online backlash
- K-pop star Lisa from Blackpink posted photos on Instagram of a photo shoot at the MQQN Cafe in Bangkok
- The cafe owner later went on Facebook to offer her used cutlery, chair and even a toilet seat for sale
Topic | K-pop, Mandopop and other Asian pop
