Bong Joon-ho accepts the award for best original screenplay for Parasite at the Oscars in Los Angeles, the US. Photo: AP/Chris Pizzello
Oscars watch: Bong Joon-ho’s Parasite wins best original screenplay at Academy Awards
- Jubilant South Korean writer-director Bong Joon-ho and co-screenwriter Han Jin-won received the Oscar at the Academy Awards ceremony in Los Angeles
- Bong thanked his wife and ‘all the actors for bringing this film alive’ in his acceptance speech
Topic | Academy Awards
