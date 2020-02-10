Brad Pitt accepts the award for actor in a supporting role for Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood at the 2020 Oscars. Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images/TNS
Oscars 2020: from Brad Pitt to Renée Zellweger, these were the best quotes from the evening
- Hollywood’s finest were in Los Angeles for the 92nd Academy Awards to give or receive statues, or to commentate
- From funny to impassioned to plain gushing, here are some of the best lines
Topic | Academy Awards
Brad Pitt accepts the award for actor in a supporting role for Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood at the 2020 Oscars. Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images/TNS