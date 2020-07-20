Roy Chiao and Josephine Siao Fong-fong in Ann Hui's award-winning Summer Snow. The director is to be honoured with a Golden Lion for lifetime achievement at this year’s Venice Film Festival. Photo: Golden Harvest
Venice Film Festival to give Ann Hui and Tilda Swinton lifetime achievement awards
- Ann Hui, best known for films including Summer Snow and A Simple Life, will be presented with a Golden Lion for lifetime achievement at Venice festival
- Organisers hail Hui, 73, as one of Asia’s best female directors. Also being honoured is actress Tilda Swinton, favourite of directors including Bong Joon-ho
Topic | Asian cinema: Hong Kong film
Roy Chiao and Josephine Siao Fong-fong in Ann Hui's award-winning Summer Snow. The director is to be honoured with a Golden Lion for lifetime achievement at this year’s Venice Film Festival. Photo: Golden Harvest