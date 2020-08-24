Hong Kong action film director Benny Chan in 2016. Chan, who has died aged 58, directed a host of Hong Kong stars in a 30-year career, including Jackie Chan, Andy Lau, Aaron Kwok, Daniel Wu, Ekin Cheng, Lau Ching-wan, Louis Koo and Nick Cheung. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
New Police Story director Benny Chan’s five best movies – Hong Kong action-film maker dies of cancer aged 58

  • Hong Kong lost one of its great action movie directors on Sunday with the death from cancer of Benny Chan
  • From Big Bullet to The White Storm to Call of Heroes, we recall his five best movies from a 30-year directing career
Edmund Lee
Updated: 12:05pm, 24 Aug, 2020

