Hong Kong action film director Benny Chan in 2016. Chan, who has died aged 58, directed a host of Hong Kong stars in a 30-year career, including Jackie Chan, Andy Lau, Aaron Kwok, Daniel Wu, Ekin Cheng, Lau Ching-wan, Louis Koo and Nick Cheung. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
New Police Story director Benny Chan’s five best movies – Hong Kong action-film maker dies of cancer aged 58
- Hong Kong lost one of its great action movie directors on Sunday with the death from cancer of Benny Chan
- From Big Bullet to The White Storm to Call of Heroes, we recall his five best movies from a 30-year directing career
Topic | Asian cinema: Hong Kong film
Hong Kong action film director Benny Chan in 2016. Chan, who has died aged 58, directed a host of Hong Kong stars in a 30-year career, including Jackie Chan, Andy Lau, Aaron Kwok, Daniel Wu, Ekin Cheng, Lau Ching-wan, Louis Koo and Nick Cheung. Photo: K.Y. Cheng