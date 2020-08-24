Hong Kong film director Benny Chan in 2013. The director, who has died at the age of 58, worked with many of the leading Hong Kong actors of the past 30 years and made some of the best action films of the period. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Obituary | Benny Chan, action film director behind some of the pop-culture landmarks of recent Hong Kong cinema
- Raised on action films, Chan started in TV before getting his big break in the film industry with the first feature he directed, 1990’s A Moment of Romance
- Known internationally for New Police Story, starring Jackie Chan, he made critical favourites such as The White Storm and pop-culture gems such as Gen-X Cops
Hong Kong film director Benny Chan in 2013. The director, who has died at the age of 58, worked with many of the leading Hong Kong actors of the past 30 years and made some of the best action films of the period. Photo: Jonathan Wong