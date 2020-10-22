K-pop fans have previously made headlines for supporting social justice efforts – and have done so again by donating money in support of the pro-democracy protests in Thailand. Photo: Reuters
K-pop fans turn their collective focus on the protests in Thailand, raising money and awareness about the movement
- Thai fans of K-pop groups have made donations in support of the Thai pro-democracy protests – one newspaper reported that nearly US$100,000 had been raised
- This summer, K-pop fans made headlines for supporting the Black Lives Matter movement and for using social media to drown out the voices of white supremacists
