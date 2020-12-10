Popular South Korean variety show Running Man has been slammed by Chinese viewers on social media for its depiction of Taiwan.
Chinese netizens boycott South Korean television show Running Man for ‘insulting China’
- During an episode of the popular variety show, Taiwan was depicted as a country in its own right, a move that enraged many Chinese viewers
- It’s the latest in a string of incidents where a South Korean show or celebrity has created uproar in China
Topic | South Korea
Popular South Korean variety show Running Man has been slammed by Chinese viewers on social media for its depiction of Taiwan.