A documentary film, Tough Out, shows how ‘left-behind’ children in China are being taught baseball to give them a better life. Photo: Weibo
Film that uses baseball to show plight of ‘left-behind’ children in China earns plaudits
- The documentary Tough Out follows the efforts of a group of boys as they learn baseball in Beijing and form a team that takes on the United States
- Their struggles highlight the plight of the seven million children whose parents leave them in the countryside as they toil in cities or whose parents are dead
