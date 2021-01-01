Popular Chinese author Guo Jingming recently apologised for plagiarising another author’s work, 14 years after a court ruled he had infringed copyright.
Story of Yanxi Palace creator Yu Zheng says sorry for plagiarism, as does writer Guo Jingming – years after court rulings against them
- Yu Zheng admits he had lacked the guts to apologise for plagiarising another writer’s novel for a 2014 TV script; Guo Jingming waited 14 years to say sorry
- They acted after 156 Chinese TV and film industry figures wrote a letter calling them ‘intellectual thieves’ and threatening a boycott unless they apologised
