French actor Gerard Depardieu at a dinner in Moscow. He attracted controversy after accepting a Russian passport and becoming friendly with the country’s leader, Vladimir Putin. Photo: Getty Images
Gerard Depardieu, as flawed as he is flamboyant, rose from poverty to personify an unabashed Frenchness, but the love affair soured
- An actor of sublime sensitivity, Depardieu never smoothed the rough edges that marked his early life as a rent boy, grave robber and, as he himself said, a thug
- His talent is such that he has always been forgiven for his misdeeds off screen, but that may change now French police are investigating him for rape
Topic | European films
French actor Gerard Depardieu at a dinner in Moscow. He attracted controversy after accepting a Russian passport and becoming friendly with the country’s leader, Vladimir Putin. Photo: Getty Images