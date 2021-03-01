Bryce Dallas Howard announces Chinese film director Chloé Zhao onscreen as the winner of the best director award for Nomadland at the Golden Globe Awards. Photo: Peter Kramer/NBC/ZUMA Wire/dpa
China rejoices as Chloé Zhao makes history at the Golden Globe with best film and best director wins
- Born in Beijing, Zhao is the first Asian woman to be awarded the best director prize at the Golden Globes, and her victory trended on Chinese social media
- Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon actress Zhang Ziyi was quick to congratulate Zhao, and Weibo posts hailed her as ‘the light of the Chinese people’
Topic | American films
