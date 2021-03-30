Members of South Korean K-pop group BTS released a statement condemning racism against Asians. “‘We stand against racial discrimination,” the biggest boy band in the world, tweeted to their 34 million followers in English and Korean. Photo:Lee Jin-wook/Yonhap/AP
BTS take stand against anti-Asian racism, and say they’ve been victims of it themselves
- Superstar K-pop boy band post tweet in English and Korean saying they have felt anti-Asian racism and referring to ‘events … over the past few weeks’
- ‘What’s happening right now cannot be disassociated from our identity as Asians,’ they say. The statement follows the killing of six Asian-Americans in Atlanta
Members of South Korean K-pop group BTS released a statement condemning racism against Asians. “‘We stand against racial discrimination,” the biggest boy band in the world, tweeted to their 34 million followers in English and Korean. Photo:Lee Jin-wook/Yonhap/AP