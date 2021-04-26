Chloé Zhao with her Oscars for best picture and director for Nomadland. Photo: AP
Oscars winners wrap: Nomadland, Chloé Zhao, Anthony Hopkins, Frances McDormand – and diversity, with records and firsts in many categories
- In perhaps the most diverse Academy Awards ever, the Oscars brought a litany of records and firsts across many categories, from make-up to composing to acting
- But the night’s biggest surprise saw best actor go to Anthony Hopkins, with the award widely expected to go to Chadwick Boseman
