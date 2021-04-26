Chloé Zhao shows off her Oscars for best picture and director for Nomadland, but the news went unheralded in China. Photo: AP
Nomadland director Chloé Zhao’s historic Oscars win censored in China, months after she was accused of insulting the country
- No mainland media livestreamed the event and there was no mention of Zhao’s wins from the People’s Daily and Xinhua News Agency, China’s official mouthpieces
- On Weibo and WeChat, the two most-used social media platforms in the mainland, bloggers found their Oscars posts heavily censored
