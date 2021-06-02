Chen Xinling, a lookalike of Chinese actress Fan Bingbing, adopted the similar-sounding name Fan Yebing while selling beauty products and treatments on her live-stream sales channel. Photo: Courtesy of Chen Xinling
Fan Bingbing lookalike among Chinese celebrity doppelgängers landing themselves in hot water for cashing in on their resemblances
- Chen Xinling, a lookalike of Chinese actress Fan Bingbing and a popular online influencer, was sued by the superstar for infringing her portrait rights
- Some people in China even go as far as having plastic surgery to make themselves look more like stars
