Chen Xinling, a lookalike of Chinese actress Fan Bingbing, adopted the similar-sounding name Fan Yebing while selling beauty products and treatments on her live-stream sales channel. Photo: Courtesy of Chen Xinling Chen Xinling, a lookalike of Chinese actress Fan Bingbing, adopted the similar-sounding name Fan Yebing while selling beauty products and treatments on her live-stream sales channel. Photo: Courtesy of Chen Xinling
Lifestyle /  Entertainment

Fan Bingbing lookalike among Chinese celebrity doppelgängers landing themselves in hot water for cashing in on their resemblances

  • Chen Xinling, a lookalike of Chinese actress Fan Bingbing and a popular online influencer, was sued by the superstar for infringing her portrait rights
  • Some people in China even go as far as having plastic surgery to make themselves look more like stars

Topic |   Fame and celebrity
Elaine Yau
Elaine Yau in Beijing

Updated: 12:39pm, 2 Jun, 2021

