Donnie Yen (left) says he was afraid of getting killed by former world boxing heavyweight champion Mike Tyson when making Ip Man 3 in 2015.
Donnie Yen feared Ip Man 3 co-star Mike Tyson might kill him filming a fight scene martial arts star saw as a ‘life-and-death boxing match’
- Yen remembers a fight scene where he ducked just in time to avoid a punch from Tyson that ‘touched my hair’, before smashing into a sandbag behind him
- ‘Just a little carelessness and it could be fatal,’ says Yen, who also recalls gruelling action scenes with Jet Li in Once Upon a Time in China II and Hero
