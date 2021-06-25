Zhou Dongyu as the deity Shang Gu in Ancient Love Poetry. Zhou Dongyu as the deity Shang Gu in Ancient Love Poetry.
Top Chinese film actress in TV series criticised for bad acting and looks, joining Zhang Ziyi and Tang Wei as big-screen stars panned for small-screen work

  • Zhou Dongyu drew critics’ ire for her performance in the period drama series Ancient Love Poetry, which launched on Tencent Video on June 17
  • Zhou herself said on a talk show in 2018 she doesn’t have the right face to play period drama beauties

Elaine Yau
Elaine Yau in Beijing

Updated: 11:15am, 25 Jun, 2021

