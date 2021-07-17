Opinion
SCMP Columnist
My Hong Kong by Luisa Tam
Canto-pop boy band Mirror’s success in Hong Kong can be used to rekindle pride in the city
- The boy band emerged at the perfect time in Hong Kong, and the Mirror phenomenon tells us a bit about what state our society is in at the moment
- We can use their success to build a more sustainable Canto-pop culture to augment, even reinvent, Hong Kong pride – of which there has been a dire shortage
READ FULL ARTICLE
+ FOLLOW
Luisa Tam has been a journalist for more than 30 years. She has held a variety of roles during her career, including working as a producer for NDR German TV, a media campaigner with Greenpeace, and as the deputy managing editor of Eastern Express. She previously worked at the Post from 1988 to 1990, before rejoining in her current role in 2015.