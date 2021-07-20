Kris Wu attends a brand event in Shanghai in 2020. Several Chinese and international brands have frozen or severed ties with the rapper and model over a beauty influencer’s allegation he date-raped her and other minors. Wu denies the allegation. Photo: VCG via Getty Images Kris Wu attends a brand event in Shanghai in 2020. Several Chinese and international brands have frozen or severed ties with the rapper and model over a beauty influencer’s allegation he date-raped her and other minors. Wu denies the allegation. Photo: VCG via Getty Images
Kris Wu attends a brand event in Shanghai in 2020. Several Chinese and international brands have frozen or severed ties with the rapper and model over a beauty influencer’s allegation he date-raped her and other minors. Wu denies the allegation. Photo: VCG via Getty Images
Louis Vuitton, Porsche drop Kris Wu over date-rape allegation, days after Chinese consumer brands did the same

  • A teenage beauty influencer’s allegation that Wu, 30, date-raped her and seven other women when they were underage have rocked China’s entertainment industry
  • Du Meizhu said she and others were tricked into going to bars where they were plied with alcohol. Wu denies her allegation and is taking legal action

Elaine Yau
Elaine Yau in Beijing

Updated: 3:25pm, 20 Jul, 2021

