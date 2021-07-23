Singer Kris Wu attends a promotional event in Shanghai in May for Seeyoung, one of several Chinese and global brands to announce they were severing ties with him in the wake of the scandal over his alleged date rape of a teenage beauty influencer. Photo: VCG via Getty Images
Kris Wu did have a relationship with teen influencer, police investigation in China finds, probing her date-rape allegation against the singer and model
- Police in Beijing confirm allegation by Du Meizhu, 18, that Wu’s agent asked her to go to the singer’s home, where they had sex. She says it was date rape
- Wu gave Du nearly US$5,000 three days afterwards and kept up communication with her until April, police say, as pressure mounts on the rapper and model
