Tsang Kwok-cheung at his office in Hong Kong. He has been picked to direct the first episode of the Netflix’s Three-Body Problem, an adaptation of Chinese science-fiction author Liu Cixin’s alien encounter trilogy. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Choice of Derek Tsang to direct Three-Body Problem’s first episode on Netflix raises doubts in China about his suitability for sci-fi adaptation
- Hong Kong filmmaker Tsang, 41, will direct the first episode of the Netflix adaptation of Chinese science fiction writer Liu Cixin’s alien encounter trilogy
- Internet users in China doubted Tsang’s suitability for the role, given several of his films focus on very different subject matter – teenage angst
