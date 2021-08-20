Tsang Kwok-cheung at his office in Hong Kong. He has been picked to direct the first episode of the Netflix’s Three-Body Problem, an adaptation of Chinese science-fiction author Liu Cixin’s alien encounter trilogy. Photo: Jonathan Wong Tsang Kwok-cheung at his office in Hong Kong. He has been picked to direct the first episode of the Netflix’s Three-Body Problem, an adaptation of Chinese science-fiction author Liu Cixin’s alien encounter trilogy. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Tsang Kwok-cheung at his office in Hong Kong. He has been picked to direct the first episode of the Netflix’s Three-Body Problem, an adaptation of Chinese science-fiction author Liu Cixin’s alien encounter trilogy. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Netflix
Lifestyle /  Entertainment

Choice of Derek Tsang to direct Three-Body Problem’s first episode on Netflix raises doubts in China about his suitability for sci-fi adaptation

  • Hong Kong filmmaker Tsang, 41, will direct the first episode of the Netflix adaptation of Chinese science fiction writer Liu Cixin’s alien encounter trilogy
  • Internet users in China doubted Tsang’s suitability for the role, given several of his films focus on very different subject matter – teenage angst

Topic |   Netflix
Elaine Yau
Elaine Yau in Beijing

Updated: 4:32pm, 20 Aug, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Tsang Kwok-cheung at his office in Hong Kong. He has been picked to direct the first episode of the Netflix’s Three-Body Problem, an adaptation of Chinese science-fiction author Liu Cixin’s alien encounter trilogy. Photo: Jonathan Wong Tsang Kwok-cheung at his office in Hong Kong. He has been picked to direct the first episode of the Netflix’s Three-Body Problem, an adaptation of Chinese science-fiction author Liu Cixin’s alien encounter trilogy. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Tsang Kwok-cheung at his office in Hong Kong. He has been picked to direct the first episode of the Netflix’s Three-Body Problem, an adaptation of Chinese science-fiction author Liu Cixin’s alien encounter trilogy. Photo: Jonathan Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE