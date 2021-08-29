Black Widow star Scarlett Johansson’s lawsuit against Disney for breach of contract is just the tip of the iceberg in the pay war between Hollywood and streaming services. Photo: TNS
Scarlett Johannson vs Disney is tip of the iceberg of Hollywood battle over pay for stars, filmmakers and writers in the streaming era
- Scarlett Johansson suing Disney after it streamed Black Widow at the same time as its cinema release and she lost potential earnings is just the start
- How should stars and filmmakers be paid for movies and TV shows when streaming subscriptions have replaced box office and ratings as benchmarks of success?
Topic | Streaming video and TV
