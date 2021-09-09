Actress Zhao Wei was mysteriously scrubbed from the Chinese internet overnight in August, but her work as an actress and a director lives on. Photo: Getty Images
From Mulan to Shaolin Soccer, five memorable movies by Zhao Wei, the Chinese actress, film director and businesswoman China apparently wants its people to forget
- Zhao Wei was one of the most influential Chinese actresses in the early 2000s, and well-known across Asia with numerous accolades under her belt
- We look at her beginnings as the star of My Fair Princess, co-starring Fan Bingbing, and the five films she will best be remembered for
