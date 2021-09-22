Actor Johnny Depp in the movie adaptation of Roald Dahl’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. Netflix’s purchase of Dahl’s works will lead to more adaptations for big and small screen, and gaming. Photo: courtesy of Warner Bros. Entertainment
Netflix to buy novelist Roald Dahl’s complete works, opening the way for animated and live-action movies and TV series, games and more
- Streaming giant plans productions based on popular writer’s characters and stories, as well as publishing projects, theatre shows, games and consumer products
- Netflix already had an agreement to make animated shows based on the British author’s works, but the new deal will give it reams of material to exploit
Topic | Streaming video and TV
Actor Johnny Depp in the movie adaptation of Roald Dahl’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. Netflix’s purchase of Dahl’s works will lead to more adaptations for big and small screen, and gaming. Photo: courtesy of Warner Bros. Entertainment