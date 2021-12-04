Opinion
SCMP Columnist
My Hong Kong by Luisa Tam
Why Anita Mui will always be in Hong Kong people’s hearts, as biopic of the actress and Canto-pop singer reminds us, and why we should honour all who’ve helped make the city a global icon
- Anita Mui is known as the ‘daughter of Hong Kong’ and her rags-to-riches story strikes a chord with many Hongkongers
- Her life and 20-year show business career are celebrated in the biopic Anita, which perfectly captures the spirit of the 1980s and ’90s
READ FULL ARTICLE