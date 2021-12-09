Yang Zi plays psychologist He Dun in popular Chinese TV drama series Psychologist.
Yang Zi plays psychologist He Dun in popular Chinese TV drama series Psychologist.
Lifestyle /  Entertainment

Chinese actress Yang Zi opens up about friendship, turning 30, her latest drama, Psychologist, and seeking weightier roles

  • Yang Zi made her name as a child actress in China in the Home With Kids films, and moved into TV dramas, where she played young women looking for romance
  • With her latest role, as the cool-headed He Dun in Psychologist, broadcast on Youku, she is stepping out of her comfort zone

Topic |   Streaming video and TV
Elaine Yau
Elaine Yau in Beijing

Updated: 6:15pm, 9 Dec, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Yang Zi plays psychologist He Dun in popular Chinese TV drama series Psychologist.
Yang Zi plays psychologist He Dun in popular Chinese TV drama series Psychologist.
READ FULL ARTICLE