Yang Zi plays psychologist He Dun in popular Chinese TV drama series Psychologist.
Chinese actress Yang Zi opens up about friendship, turning 30, her latest drama, Psychologist, and seeking weightier roles
- Yang Zi made her name as a child actress in China in the Home With Kids films, and moved into TV dramas, where she played young women looking for romance
- With her latest role, as the cool-headed He Dun in Psychologist, broadcast on Youku, she is stepping out of her comfort zone
Topic | Streaming video and TV
Yang Zi plays psychologist He Dun in popular Chinese TV drama series Psychologist.