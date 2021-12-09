Hong Kong actress Cecilia Cheung Pak-chi has appeared on six Chinese reality shows this year, including Chengfengpolang De Jiejie. Photo: Weibo/Cecilia Cheung
Hong Kong actress Cecilia Cheung keeps busy on Chinese social media – live-streaming to sell products on Douyin and posting looks from a Bulgari shoot and Balenciaga show on Weibo
- Cheung’s account on TikTok equivalent Douyin, where she is known to post frequently and live-stream to sell various products, has more than 24 million fans
- She has appeared on six Chinese reality TV shows in 2021, been spotted on the catwalk for a Fendi show and shot advertisements for luxury labels like Bulgari
Topic | Hong Kong celebrities and icons
Hong Kong actress Cecilia Cheung Pak-chi has appeared on six Chinese reality shows this year, including Chengfengpolang De Jiejie. Photo: Weibo/Cecilia Cheung