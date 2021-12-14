Dominic Johnson-Hill is filmed interviewing hornets’ nest traders in Yunnan for documentary series Seasons of China. During filming, he and a crew member were both stung several times by the insects. Photo: Dominic Johnson-Hill
Dominic Johnson-Hill is filmed interviewing hornets’ nest traders in Yunnan for documentary series Seasons of China. During filming, he and a crew member were both stung several times by the insects. Photo: Dominic Johnson-Hill
Lifestyle /  Entertainment

A documentary-film presenter’s adventures in China, from getting stung by a hornet to being kicked by an elephant

  • When a Hong Kong-based veteran presenter of films about China shot a recent nature documentary, he and his crew had some painful encounters with wild creatures
  • They also ventured 3km underground and into a wild tea plantation, and Dominic Johnson-Hill came away impressed with conservation efforts in China’s southwest

Topic |   Streaming video and TV
Mark Graham

Updated: 7:25am, 14 Dec, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Dominic Johnson-Hill is filmed interviewing hornets’ nest traders in Yunnan for documentary series Seasons of China. During filming, he and a crew member were both stung several times by the insects. Photo: Dominic Johnson-Hill
Dominic Johnson-Hill is filmed interviewing hornets’ nest traders in Yunnan for documentary series Seasons of China. During filming, he and a crew member were both stung several times by the insects. Photo: Dominic Johnson-Hill
READ FULL ARTICLE