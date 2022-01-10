Ansel Elgort as Tony and Rachel Zegler, winner of the Golden Globe for best actress, as Maria in West Side Story, winner of the award for best musical or comedy, in a scene from the Steven Spielberg movie.
Golden Globes 2022: West Side Story, The Power of the Dog, Succession among the big winners
- This year, the Golden Globes was a 90-minute private event, having been dropped by TV in part over the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s lack of diversity
- Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story won major awards, while TV winners included Succession and actors Sarah Snook and Jeremy Strong, and Oh Yeong-su (Squid Game)
