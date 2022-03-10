When actress Barbie Hsu, 46, announced she had married former sweetheart Koo Sun-yup, 53, a Korean DJ and singer, Chinese social media was divided.
When actress Barbie Hsu, 46, announced she had married former sweetheart Koo Sun-yup, 53, a Korean DJ and singer, Chinese social media was divided.
Lifestyle /  Entertainment

Who will peel the shrimp? Actress Barbie Hsu’s second marriage prompts cynicism and enthusiasm on Chinese social media

  • Chinese social media is transfixed by the Taiwanese actress’ revelation she has married old flame Koo Jun-yup, a Korean DJ and singer. Some users are supportive
  • Others contrasted clips of Koo, 53, saying his mother picks fishbones out of his food and of Hsu saying, ‘You have to let men help you peel when eating shrimp’

Topic |   Fame and celebrity
Yingjie Wang
Yingjie Wang in Beijing

Updated: 6:55pm, 10 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
When actress Barbie Hsu, 46, announced she had married former sweetheart Koo Sun-yup, 53, a Korean DJ and singer, Chinese social media was divided.
When actress Barbie Hsu, 46, announced she had married former sweetheart Koo Sun-yup, 53, a Korean DJ and singer, Chinese social media was divided.
READ FULL ARTICLE