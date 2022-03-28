Actress Ariana DeBose poses with her Oscar for best supporting actress for West Side Story at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California. Photo: AFP
Actress Ariana DeBose poses with her Oscar for best supporting actress for West Side Story at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California. Photo: AFP
Lifestyle /  Entertainment

developing | Jane Campion wins best director, Oscars make history as Troy Kotsur and Ariana DeBose win best supporting actor and actress awards; Drive My Car, Encanto also win

  • Campion is the third woman to win the best director Oscar. Ariana DeBose is first Afro-Latina to win best supporting actress, Troy Kotsur the first deaf winner
  • Japanese film Drive My Car wins best international feature, Encanto best animated feature, and there are wins for blockbuster Dune and Kenneth Branagh’s Belfast

Topic |   Academy Awards
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 11:18am, 28 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Actress Ariana DeBose poses with her Oscar for best supporting actress for West Side Story at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California. Photo: AFP
Actress Ariana DeBose poses with her Oscar for best supporting actress for West Side Story at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE