Actress Ariana DeBose poses with her Oscar for best supporting actress for West Side Story at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California. Photo: AFP
developing | Jane Campion wins best director, Oscars make history as Troy Kotsur and Ariana DeBose win best supporting actor and actress awards; Drive My Car, Encanto also win
- Campion is the third woman to win the best director Oscar. Ariana DeBose is first Afro-Latina to win best supporting actress, Troy Kotsur the first deaf winner
- Japanese film Drive My Car wins best international feature, Encanto best animated feature, and there are wins for blockbuster Dune and Kenneth Branagh’s Belfast
Topic | Academy Awards
