A message is projected to show support for Ukraine at the 94th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles. A moment of silence was held during the Oscar ceremony. Photo: Reuters
Oscars hold moment of silence for Ukraine to show support for its people ‘facing invasion, conflict and prejudice’
- Academy Awards ceremony pauses to highlight the suffering of Ukrainian people and the need to help them
- ‘Millions of families in Ukraine need food, medical care, clean water and emergency services.. We ... can do more,’ read slides projected at the Dolby Theatre
Topic | Ukraine war
