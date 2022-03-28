A message is projected to show support for Ukraine at the 94th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles. A moment of silence was held during the Oscar ceremony. Photo: Reuters
Oscars hold moment of silence for Ukraine to show support for its people ‘facing invasion, conflict and prejudice’

  • Academy Awards ceremony pauses to highlight the suffering of Ukrainian people and the need to help them
  • ‘Millions of families in Ukraine need food, medical care, clean water and emergency services.. We ... can do more,’ read slides projected at the Dolby Theatre

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 10:51am, 28 Mar, 2022

