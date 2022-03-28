Actor Will Smith (right) swings at US actor Chris Rock during the Academy Awards ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. Photo: EPA-EFE
developing | Will Smith hits Chris Rock on stage at Oscars, drops F-bomb after presenter’s joke

  • Smith, a nominee for best actor, storms onto the stage at the Dolby Theatre and smacks Rock hard with an open hand
  • Rock had joked about the hairstyle of Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. Returning to his seat, Smith shouted: ‘Keep my wife’s name out of your … mouth;

Topic |   Academy Awards
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 11:04am, 28 Mar, 2022

