Twitter has accepted a bid from Tesla chief Elon Musk (pictured) to acquire the social media giant. Experts say the platform could, under Musk’s reign, become a digital “Wild West”. Photo: Getty Images
Twitter has accepted a bid from Tesla chief Elon Musk (pictured) to acquire the social media giant. Experts say the platform could, under Musk’s reign, become a digital “Wild West”. Photo: Getty Images
Twitter
Lifestyle /  Entertainment

Will Twitter under Elon Musk be the ‘proverbial Wild West’? Users may have to fight bullying and misinformation on their own

  • Tesla founder has struck a deal to buy Twitter, and his vow to let everyone say whatever they want on the platform has analysts and activists concerned
  • Musk’s promised hands-off approach could put the onus on users to combat bullying, the experts say, and give him the ultimate power to do whatever he likes

Topic |   Twitter
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 4:15pm, 26 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Twitter has accepted a bid from Tesla chief Elon Musk (pictured) to acquire the social media giant. Experts say the platform could, under Musk’s reign, become a digital “Wild West”. Photo: Getty Images
Twitter has accepted a bid from Tesla chief Elon Musk (pictured) to acquire the social media giant. Experts say the platform could, under Musk’s reign, become a digital “Wild West”. Photo: Getty Images
READ FULL ARTICLE