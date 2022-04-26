Twitter has accepted a bid from Tesla chief Elon Musk (pictured) to acquire the social media giant. Experts say the platform could, under Musk’s reign, become a digital “Wild West”. Photo: Getty Images
Will Twitter under Elon Musk be the ‘proverbial Wild West’? Users may have to fight bullying and misinformation on their own
- Tesla founder has struck a deal to buy Twitter, and his vow to let everyone say whatever they want on the platform has analysts and activists concerned
- Musk’s promised hands-off approach could put the onus on users to combat bullying, the experts say, and give him the ultimate power to do whatever he likes
Twitter has accepted a bid from Tesla chief Elon Musk (pictured) to acquire the social media giant. Experts say the platform could, under Musk’s reign, become a digital “Wild West”. Photo: Getty Images