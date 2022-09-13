Jesse Armstrong, centre, and the cast and crew of “Succession” accept the Emmy for outstanding drama at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday in Los Angeles. Photo: AP
Emmys 2022: Succession beats Squid Game to best drama prize, Korean hit’s Lee Jung-jae wins best actor; The White Lotus, Ted Lasso, Zendaya also among the winners
- HBO family business drama Succession shuts out Squid Game, but Netflix Korean show’s lead actor takes home the best actor Emmy
- Ted Lasso wins for outstanding comedy series and The White Lotus for best limited series. Zendaya, Julia Garner and Matthew Macfadyen bag other acting awards
