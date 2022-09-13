Lee Jung-jae, (above left), winner of the best drama acting Emmy for Squid Game, and Hwang Dong-hyuk, winner of the best drama directing Emmy for the Korean Netflix series, backstage at the awards show in Los Angeles on Monday. Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images/TNS
‘Squid Game captured the zeitgeist’: Emmys history maker benefited from good timing, Korean social media says of show’s awards

  • The first non-English-language show to earn a major Emmy award, Squid Game took home the best drama series actor and director awards in Los Angeles
  • Reaction in Korea was mostly positive, with social media posts noting the show had overcome its subtitling and had a story that fitted the global mood

Tribune News ServiceJiwon Park
Updated: 3:28pm, 13 Sep, 2022

