Lee Jung-jae, (above left), winner of the best drama acting Emmy for Squid Game, and Hwang Dong-hyuk, winner of the best drama directing Emmy for the Korean Netflix series, backstage at the awards show in Los Angeles on Monday. Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images/TNS
‘Squid Game captured the zeitgeist’: Emmys history maker benefited from good timing, Korean social media says of show’s awards
- The first non-English-language show to earn a major Emmy award, Squid Game took home the best drama series actor and director awards in Los Angeles
- Reaction in Korea was mostly positive, with social media posts noting the show had overcome its subtitling and had a story that fitted the global mood
Lee Jung-jae, (above left), winner of the best drama acting Emmy for Squid Game, and Hwang Dong-hyuk, winner of the best drama directing Emmy for the Korean Netflix series, backstage at the awards show in Los Angeles on Monday. Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images/TNS