If you want proof that Hong Kong’s indie music scene has not only survived the pandemic but is alive and kicking, look to the Tone Music Festival. While Canto-pop concerts and music festivals have resumed in the city over summer, the Tone Music Festival is the largest and most diverse since the pandemic began. The event at the AsiaWorld-Expo Arena on Lantau in October will feature more than 40 acts. Headlining the festival are rock band Kolor, Canto-pop darlings Panther Chan and RubberBand, rapper and singer-songwriter Tyson Yoshi, and the recently regrouped Chochukmo. Long-time Canto-pop fans can look forward to seeing veteran singer Janice Vidal jamming with heavy metal band Niliu, and Ivana Wong Yuen-Chi crossing over with jazz-pop band R.O.O.T. Tone Music Festival started out as a virtual show in 2020, when the music collective Tone Music came together to organise a platform for performers who were unable to play live during the pandemic because performance venues were closed. Tone Music is a collective formed by music brands including Zuk Studio, Daymaker Creatives, OC2S and the now-defunct live house This Town Needs. The pandemic has wreaked havoc on the Hong Kong indie scene. Live music in bars and restaurants is still banned. This has caused long-standing live-music venues such as Peel Fresco to close and is having a long-term financial and mental impact on musicians across the city. Last September, the festival had its first successful in-person run at the Kowloonbay International Trade and Exhibition Centre (Kitec). The one-day show featured acts like Gareth.T, Serrini and Yoyo Sham and drew over 3,000 concertgoers. This year, Tone Music Festival will be returning on October 1 and 2 at the AsiaWorld-Expo Arena, the city’s largest indoor seated stadium with a capacity of up to 14,000. Tickets are priced at HK$780 (US$99) for one day and HK$1,380 for both days. Who are Rocking Doll? The new K-pop girl group looking to take over the world Festivalgoers won’t have to look far for a reminder of the pandemic’s presence. The arena is a few doors down from the exhibition hall that is used as a Covid-19 community isolation facility. The Penny’s Bay community isolation facility is also just a stone’s throw away. From Hong Kong rap and electronica to rock and Japanese pop, acts to pay attention to include indie pop band The Hertz, post-punk synth band N.Y.P.D., and rappers Novel Fergus and Matt Force. Those familiar with Hong Kong internet culture can look forward to performances by MC Soho and Kidney from YouTube channel Trial & Error, Lai Ying from Pomato, and rap group TomFatKi. Fans of Japanese pop can see Hong Kong’s very own J-pop-style girl group Otome Syndream. Tone Music will also be holding its first Tone Music Awards on October 13. According to Hui Chung-wo, founder of the now-defunct live house Hidden Agenda and a core member of the team behind Tone Music, anyone can submit new songs, with the winners decided by public vote. Tone Music Awards will also be encouraging less mainstream music, with separate awards for electronic, folk, instrumental, metal, pop, rock and urban sounds. “This is so that singers with different styles and genres can get due recognition,” said Hui. “Tone Music Awards is the path to the future of music in Hong Kong.” Tone Music Festival October 1-2 at the AsiaWorld-Expo Arena, on Lantau, from 4pm to 11pm. Tickets can be bought through tonemusic.kktix.cc/events/tonemusicfestival2022