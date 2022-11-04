A still from the new trailer for Wong Kar-wai’s first Chinese TV drama, Blossoms Shanghai. Its depiction of 1990s Shanghai has sparked debate. Photo: Tencent Video
A still from the new trailer for Wong Kar-wai’s first Chinese TV drama, Blossoms Shanghai. Its depiction of 1990s Shanghai has sparked debate. Photo: Tencent Video
TV shows and streaming video
Lifestyle /  Entertainment

New trailer for Wong Kar-wai TV series Blossoms Shanghai a visual treat, but sparks debate about its depiction of 1990s China; still no launch date

  • Anticipation continues to build for the release of Wong Kar-wai’s debut TV series as a new trailer is released, featuring sumptuous visuals and a piano score
  • The accuracy of its depiction of 1990s Shanghai prompts animated discussion on Chinese social media. There’s still no hint of when it will begin streaming

Zhao Ziwen
Zhao Ziwen

Updated: 7:03pm, 4 Nov, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A still from the new trailer for Wong Kar-wai’s first Chinese TV drama, Blossoms Shanghai. Its depiction of 1990s Shanghai has sparked debate. Photo: Tencent Video
A still from the new trailer for Wong Kar-wai’s first Chinese TV drama, Blossoms Shanghai. Its depiction of 1990s Shanghai has sparked debate. Photo: Tencent Video
READ FULL ARTICLE