Hong Kong actor Anthony Wong holds his award for best actor at the Golden Horse Awards in Taipei, Taiwan on Saturday. Photo: AP
Asian cinema
Lifestyle /  Entertainment

Hong Kong actor Anthony Wong wins top prize at Taiwan’s Golden Horse film awards

  • Wong won the best actor award for playing a Hong Kong taxi driver helping a Pakistani refugee boy in The Sunny Side of the Street
  • Five Chinese independent films were also contending but Huang Shuli’s documentary Will you Look at Me was the only work from the mainland that bagged a prize

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 6:09am, 20 Nov, 2022

