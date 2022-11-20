Hong Kong actor Anthony Wong holds his award for best actor at the Golden Horse Awards in Taipei, Taiwan on Saturday. Photo: AP
Hong Kong actor Anthony Wong wins top prize at Taiwan’s Golden Horse film awards
- Wong won the best actor award for playing a Hong Kong taxi driver helping a Pakistani refugee boy in The Sunny Side of the Street
- Five Chinese independent films were also contending but Huang Shuli’s documentary Will you Look at Me was the only work from the mainland that bagged a prize
