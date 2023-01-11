Michelle Yeoh poses with her award for best actress in a musical or comedy for “Everything Everywhere All at Once” at the Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California. Colin Farrell and Austin Butler won the best actor prizes. Photo: Reuters
Golden Globes 2023 latest: Steven Spielberg wins best director, Michelle Yeoh, Cate Blanchett, Austin Butler and Colin Farrell win the top acting awards
- Steven Spielberg takes the director honour for his autobiographical film The Fabelmans; Yeoh wins for her role in the madcap Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Austin Butler is honoured for playing Elvis Presley in biopic; Colin Farrell wins the award for best actor in a musical or comedy for The Banshees of Inisherin
