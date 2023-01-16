A pig demon in a still from Yao-Chinese Folktales, an animated anthology series that has been viewed more than 72 million times this month on video-streaming platform Bilibili. Photo: Bilibili
Is this the best Chinese anime of 2023 already? Show on Bilibili tackles workplace culture and Chinese folklore using slick art and ‘unique’ style
- Yao-Chinese Folktales, featuring stories and creatures from Chinese folklore, has been viewed more than 72 million times on video-streaming platform Bilibili
- One viewer, watching it on January 1, called it the best Chinese anime of the year. Others have praised it for making ancient stories relatable to modern life
