A pig demon in a still from Yao-Chinese Folktales, an animated anthology series that has been viewed more than 72 million times this month on video-streaming platform Bilibili. Photo: Bilibili
Is this the best Chinese anime of 2023 already? Show on Bilibili tackles workplace culture and Chinese folklore using slick art and ‘unique’ style

  • Yao-Chinese Folktales, featuring stories and creatures from Chinese folklore, has been viewed more than 72 million times on video-streaming platform Bilibili
  • One viewer, watching it on January 1, called it the best Chinese anime of the year. Others have praised it for making ancient stories relatable to modern life

Sam Li
Updated: 6:35pm, 16 Jan, 2023

