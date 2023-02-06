Beyonce accepts the award for best dance/electronic music album for “Renaissance”, her record-breaking 32nd Grammy, at the recording industry’s 2023 awards ceremony in Los Angeles, California, on February 5. Photo: Reuters
‘Thanks for loving and pushing me’: Beyoncé breaks Grammys record, but Harry Styles pips her for best album; Lizzo, Adele, Bonnie Raitt also win
- Queen Bey celebrates her 32nd career Grammys win, breaking a long-standing record, but loses out for best album to Harry Styles, for Harry’s House
- Lizzo wins record of the year and Adele best solo performance, and there is a surprise song of the year winner – Bonnie Raitt, for Just Like That
Beyonce accepts the award for best dance/electronic music album for “Renaissance”, her record-breaking 32nd Grammy, at the recording industry’s 2023 awards ceremony in Los Angeles, California, on February 5. Photo: Reuters